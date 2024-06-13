Nashik Family Donates Eyes of Deceased Son, Grants Vision to Another

A Nashik family's noble act of donating their deceased five-year-old son Pritesh Prashant Ghodke's eyes has brought the gift of vision to a man in need. Despite the devastating loss due to the child's passing from kidney failure, the family made the selfless decision to donate his eyes, thereby giving someone else the chance to see again.

Vision is a vital part of human life, yet many people lack this precious gift. Thanks to the generosity of the Ghodke family from Pimpalgaon, Nashik, one man now has a second chance to see the world through the eyes of their little boy. Pritesh, who had been a kidney patient since birth, was under continuous medical treatment. However, doctors had indicated that he was not responding to the treatment.

On Saturday, June 8, Pritesh sadly passed away. That same day, members of the Pimpalgaon-based Helpline Social Welfare Group, known for their work in medical assistance and eye donation awareness, visited Pritesh's family. They counselled the family about the importance of eye donation, and the Ghodkes, in their generosity, agreed to donate Pritesh's eyes.

Dr. Uday Sakurikar, the coordinator for the Nashik Federation of Organ and Body Donation, received a call from the group and immediately rushed to Pritesh's home to conduct the eye removal procedure. The eyes were then transported to Susheel Eye Care Hospital in Nashik, where renowned eye surgeon Dr. Sharad Patil performed surgery to transplant a corneal layer to a patient in need. This surgery has given the recipient the ability to see again.

Regarding the incident, Dr. Uday Sakurikar said, "This procedure was very important since the eye was in good condition and could be used to restore vision to others. Technically, an eye has five different layers that can be transplanted, helping multiple patients. I am grateful to Dr. Sharad Patil, who promptly assisted in this process and helped preserve the other eye for future use."

The second eye of Pritesh has been preserved at Susheel Eye Care Hospital for future transplants, potentially offering the gift of sight to more individuals in need.

The selfless act of the Ghodke family not only honors Pritesh’s memory but also underscores the profound impact that organ donation can have on countless lives.



