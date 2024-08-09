Nashik Farmers Defrauded of ₹14.33 Lakh by Grape Exporters, Case Registered

In Nashik, a significant case of fraud has been reported, where local farmers were deceived by grape exporters, resulting in a loss of ₹14.33 lakhs. The incident came to light when Dnyaneshwar Valu Raite, a farmer from Khadkamalegaon, filed a complaint at the Lasalgaon police station. Raite, who owns a two-and-a-half-acre vineyard, planted grapes on his farm five years ago.

On January 5, 2024, Raite was approached by a group of businessmen, including Anil Chavan from Pune, Suraj Bhimrao Kamble from Badlapur, Vamsi Krishna Ghajithala from Andhra Pradesh, and Tejal Anil Chavan from Pune. These individuals inspected his grapes at the market yard and expressed their interest in purchasing them. They agreed to buy the grapes, promising to make payments partly by check and partly in cash. The price was set at ₹73 and ₹52 per kilogram for the two vineyards.

Between January 15 and February 21, the accused, with the help of Raite’s family members and laborers, harvested the grapes and transported them through Export United Fresh India Company. Raite was supposed to receive ₹7,65,803 for his grapes. However, after depositing a check of ₹7,15,773 at Canara Bank, Nashik, he discovered there were insufficient funds in the account, and the accused’s phone was switched off.

Similarly, other farmers, including Bapu Ashok Raite and Chhabu Mahadu Phapale, were also defrauded. The total amount of fraud amounts to ₹14,33,125. The Lasalgaon police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Bhaskar Shinde and Pouni Kishore Pawar.