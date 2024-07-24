Nashik: Farmers Disappointed as Central Budget Falls Short of Complete Debt Relief

Farmers were left deeply disappointed as their anticipation for a complete debt relief announcement in the central budget was unmet. Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Farmers Association, voiced the collective frustration of the farming community.

Dighole pointed out that while the government aims to increase agricultural production, the core issue remains the lack of sustainable market prices for the produce. He welcomed the budget provisions for organic farming and increased agricultural storage capacity. However, he highlighted the severe impact of the onion export ban and the subsequent fall in onion prices, which resulted in farmers losing crores of rupees.

The budget failed to address the needs of onion farmers. There was no policy decision or financial provision to support them. Dighole emphasized that the government should have allocated funds collected through minimum export price and export duty on onions as refunds to the growers. This would have provided much-needed financial relief to the struggling farmers.

The budget's lack of substantial support means that farmers will continue to bear the burden of debt. The disappointment among farmers is palpable, as they had hoped for measures that would provide immediate relief and help stabilize their financial situation. The agricultural community remains in a state of uncertainty, with many questioning how they will sustain their livelihoods in the absence of adequate government support.

In conclusion, while the budget included some positive measures for organic farming and storage capacity, it failed to deliver the crucial debt relief that farmers desperately needed. The government's inaction on key issues like onion pricing and export policies has left the agricultural sector in a state of discontent.