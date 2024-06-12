Nashik Farmers Discontent with NAFED and NCCF Procurement Rates, Cite Rs 500 Loss Per Quintal

Farmers in Nashik district are voicing their dissatisfaction with the procurement process managed by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF). They are frustrated because they are receiving approximately Rs 500 less per quintal compared to the prevailing market prices.

NAFED and NCCF aimed to procure 5 lakh tonnes of onions, beginning their efforts a month ago. However, by June 10, only 25 to 30 tonnes had been procured. Despite 90% of the procurement centers being located in Nashik district, the rates offered by these organizations remain unattractive to farmers.

A private agency has been appointed to handle the procurement process, which has been a point of contention among the farmers. The farmers had previously opposed the agency, but their concerns were not addressed by the government. This has resulted in reluctance among farmers to participate in the procurement process.

With only 10% of the procurement goal achieved in one and a half months, farmers are also angry about the preferential treatment given to selected farmers by the private agency appointed by NAFED and NCCF. The agency centers are perceived as not being farmer-friendly, contributing to the discontent.

Unlike previous years, where the procurement rates were announced daily, this year, NAFED and NCCF have been announcing rates weekly. This change has discouraged farmers from selling to these organizations and pushed them towards private traders. Currently, NAFED and NCCF are offering Rs 2,100 per quintal, while private traders are offering between Rs 2,650 to Rs 2,700 per quintal, a significant difference that is not favorable to the farmers.

Rajendra Talekar, a farmer, stated, "NAFED should enter the markets and buy directly from farmers instead of using agencies. This will boost competition among farmers and be more profitable for them. This process was in place five years ago, but now NAFED and NCCF are offering unfair deals, so farmers do not want to sell onions to these organizations."

The frustration among farmers might lead to the closure of the 155 onion procurement centers in the state managed by NAFED and NCCF if the current situation continues.