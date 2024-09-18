Nashik: Farmers March to District Collectorate Demanding Action on Kashyapi Dam Project Promises

Frustrated by unfulfilled promises dating back to the construction of the Kashyapi Dam in 1993, over 500 villagers from over 60 affected families took to the streets of Nashik today. The protest, which culminated in a march to the District Collectorate, was organized by farmers who claim that the Nashik Municipal Corporation has failed to deliver on its commitments.

At the time of the dam's construction, these families were promised government jobs, fair compensation for their land, and employment opportunities for their family members. However, more than three decades later, many of these promises remain unmet, leaving the affected families in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

Frustrated farmers from 60 families affected by the 1993 Kashyapi Dam project marched to the District Collectorate in Nashik, demanding long-overdue promises. They were promised government jobs, fair land compensation, and rehabilitation, but many of these demands remain unmet. pic.twitter.com/oEWKQYV9Iv — Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) September 18, 2024

The protestors presented a memorandum to the district administration, outlining their demands. The key issues raised include:

1. Government jobs for at least one family member from each affected household

2. Rehabilitation for farmers who gave up their land for the dam project.

3. A demand for 30% water reservation from the dam for local farmers.

4. An insistence that no conditional certificates be issued to nominees without addressing the villagers' grievances.

Hundreds of farmers participated in the march, signaling their determination to have their voices heard. The protestors have also announced plans to begin a hunger strike starting tomorrow, as their concerns have gone unanswered by the municipal administration for years.