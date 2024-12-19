Nashik: Farmers Protest Onion Prices and Export Duty, Disrupt Lasalgaon Market Auction

Angry farmers at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) halted the onion auction today, demanding the immediate removal of the 20% export duty on onions imposed by the Central Government. The farmers protested against the falling onion prices, which have left them struggling to cover costs.

The onion auction began at 9 a.m. but was disrupted as farmers, frustrated by the significant drop in market prices over the last ten days, stopped the process temporarily. They raised slogans against the Central Government's onion export policy, blaming it for their economic woes.

Farmers revealed that onion prices in Lasalgaon have plummeted by ₹2,500 per quintal in just ten days. The average price of onions has dropped from ₹1,600–₹1,700 per quintal to the current range of ₹500–₹2,501, depending on quality. This decline has severely affected the incomes of onion producers.

The Lasalgaon market received around 800 vehicles of onions in the morning session, but the continuing price drop has heightened concerns among farmers. They are now demanding a subsidy of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 per quintal to offset their losses and stabilize their financial situation.

The protest highlights the growing unrest among farmers, who are struggling to cope with low market prices and high production costs. The Lasalgaon APMC is the largest onion trading hub in Asia, and disruptions here could have ripple effects on onion supply and prices across the country.

Farmers have urged the Central Government to act swiftly by revoking the export duty and providing necessary support to stabilize onion prices. As the situation develops, all eyes are on the government’s response to this pressing issue.