Nashik: FDA Seizes Edible Oil Stock Worth Rs. 64,747 in During Diwali Safety Campaign

In a proactive move to ensure safe and quality food for the public, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized suspected stock of edible oil worth Rs. 64,747 in Nashik. The raid was part of a Diwali campaign launched by the FDA to monitor and regulate food products, especially with the rise in demand for edible oil during the festive season.

On October 24, FDA officials inspected Sri Adinath Trading Company in Panchavati, Nashik, and found that refined soybean oil was being repacked and sold in old, used containers. A total of 388 kg of refined soybean oil was seized, and a food sample was taken for analysis. The stock has been kept in custody pending results from the analysis, and further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the findings.

To safeguard citizens’ health, the FDA has deployed inspection teams to monitor edible oil sellers, repackers, and distributors across Nashik. The administration aims to prevent any violation of license conditions under the Food Safety Act and avert incidents of food contamination or food poisoning. The inspection and action were carried out by Food Safety Officers Gopal Kasar, Amit Raskar, and D.D. Tamboli, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Joint Commissioner (Food) Chaudhary.

As part of this ongoing campaign, FDA officials will continue to conduct surprise checks to ensure that the quality and safety of edible oil meet the standards during Diwali.