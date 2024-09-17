Nashik Fire Department Rescues Man from Godavari River Near Ramsetu Bridge During Maha Aarti

The Nashik Municipal Corporation's fire department successfully rescued a man who fell into the Godavari River from the Ramsetu Bridge during the Maha Aarti at Ramkund on Sunday evening. The fire brigade was already on duty at the site for safety reasons, as the Goda Maha Aarti was taking place near the Ram Setu Bridge.

For safety, ropes were tied along the riverbanks, and fire brigade personnel were stationed by the river, keeping a close watch. At around 7:05 PM, 50-year-old Ravindra Narayan Thackeray accidentally fell into the river from the Ramsetu Bridge and was quickly swept away by the strong current.

Alert fire brigade personnel immediately sprang into action. Leading firemen Sandeep Jadhav and Umesh Godse, along with trainee firemen Dinesh Charoskar and Saket Bhawar, bravely jumped into the river. They managed to reach Thackeray and safely brought him back to shore.

Once rescued, he was promptly taken to the District Government Hospital. The fire brigade team transported him in their Bolero jeep until the ambulance arrived, ensuring his safety and medical attention.

The entire operation was led by Centre Officer Dattatray Rambhau Gade, with Chief Fire Station Shingda Talav overseeing the efforts. Other team members, including Sanjay Kande, Kishore Patil, Pramod Lahamge, and Santosh Bendre, played crucial roles in the successful rescue.

The heroic efforts of the fire department have been widely appreciated, with Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar and Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde congratulating the team for their quick and efficient response.