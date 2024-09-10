Nashik Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Godown in Shinde Gaon Nashik-Pune Highway (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at a firecracker godown in the industrial estate of Shinde Gaon on the Nashik-Pune highway, causing extensive property damage. The fire started on Tuesday afternoon around 1 PM at a warehouse named Shree Swami Samarth, owned by Gaurav Vispute, son of social activist Chandrakant Shivlal Vispute of Deolali Gaon. The godown is located on Naigaon Road in Shinde Gaon.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire began with smoke appearing in the sky, followed by loud sounds of firecrackers exploding. Nearby residents immediately alerted the authorities. The Nashik fire brigade rushed to the spot to control the flames. However, by the time they arrived, the fire had already spread, resulting in significant destruction.

Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish the fire, and additional teams have been called in to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby establishments. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials have started an investigation to determine the source and to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. No injuries have been reported so far, but there are fears of substantial loss due to the nature of the goods stored in the warehouse.

Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Godown in Shinde Gaon, Nashik



A fire erupted at Shree Swami Samarth firecracker godown on the Nashik-Pune highway in Shinde Gaon, causing significant damage. No injuries reported yet. Investigation underway. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/Oira39dMsq — Chitra Rajguru (@chitra_rajguru) September 10, 2024

Residents of the area have expressed concern over the incident, especially as firecracker godowns pose a high risk of fires, particularly during festive seasons. Local authorities are urging people to stay away from the area until the situation is completely under control.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.