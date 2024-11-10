Nashik Fire: Scrap Warehouse in Industrial Area Engulfed in Flames, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Nashik, Maharashtra, early on Sunday morning. Authorities are currently working to control the blaze, and more details are awaited. The fire, which reportedly began in the warehouse located in an industrial area, has led to thick plumes of smoke visible in the surrounding areas. Firefighters are on the scene, attempting to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No casualties have been reported so far, but emergency services are still assessing the damage and ensuring the safety of workers and residents in the vicinity. Authorities have urged nearby residents to stay indoors as the situation continues to develop. More updates will be provided as more information becomes available.