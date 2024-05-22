Nashik: Five Drown at Bhavali Dam in Igatpuri Taluka

Tragedy struck at Bhavli Dam in Igatpuri Taluka as five individuals hailing from Nashik Road lost their lives in a devastating incident. The victims, three girls and two boys, had embarked on a picnic excursion on Tuesday afternoon, only to meet a fatal end by drowning in the evening.

The group had reached the dam via a rickshaw bearing the registration number MH 15 JE 2961. The deceased have been identified as Anas Khan Dildar Khan (15), Nazia Imran Khan (15), Meezbah Dildar Khan (16), Hanif Ahmad Shaikh (24), and Ikra Dildar Khan (14), all residents of Gosavi Pura.

Reports indicate that the tragedy unfolded when one of the group members entered the water and began to drown. In a desperate attempt to save their friend, the remaining four also entered the water but were unable to return to shore, succumbing to the dam's deep waters. Local residents noticed the dire situation and attempted a rescue, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Police Inspector Rahul Kasre promptly arrived at the scene and coordinated the rescue operation. The bodies were recovered and subsequently transported to Igatpuri Rural Hospital.

Simran Khan, the mother of three of the victims, was in Dubai at the time of the incident. She was immediately informed and has since flown back to Nashik. The children, accompanied by their uncle Hanif Khan, had intended to enjoy a picnic at Bhavli Dam, but the outing ended in tragedy.

“This incident is very unfortunate,” stated a local administration official. “We have already given instructions to examine the matter and take necessary measures to avoid such accidents in the future.” Said Nashik’s Guardian Minister Minister Dada Bhuse.

The community is in mourning following this heartbreaking event, and authorities are urging the public to exercise caution near water bodies, especially as the region heads into the monsoon season.