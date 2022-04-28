Nashik: Former CP Deepak Pandey's order regarding loudspeakers revoked by new CP

Former Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey's order on loudspeakers has been revoked by new Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare. The new Commissioner of Police is of the view that there is no need for a separate order considering the situation in the city. Police Commissioner Jayant Naikanavare is of the opinion that the decision taken by the Supreme court order regarding loudspeakers will be implemented. On April 17, Deepak Pandey had issued orders that all religious places have to take permission for use of loudspeakers.

What was the order of Deepak Pandey -

Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of the mosque.

All religious places have been directed to take permission for use of loudspeakers by May 3. After May 3, if anyone is found violating the order then legal action to be taken against the violators.

"Supreme court order will be implemented. There is no need for a new order for the use of loudspeakers. Hence order issued by former Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey is no longer needed and has been revoked," said Jayant Naiknavare, Nashik Police Commissioner.

