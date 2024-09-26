Nashik: Four Family Members Booked for Extortion After Charging Excessive Interest

In Nashik, a case of extortion has been registered against four members of a family who allegedly demanded ₹8 lakh from a man, even after he had repaid his loan with 10% interest.

According to the police, the complainant, Dashrath Sable, a 44-year-old hotel waiter from Gangapur Road, borrowed ₹1.3 lakh from the accused, Sunil Mahajan, on March 5, 2016, at a 10% interest rate. Over the years, from 2016 to September 2024, Sable repaid ₹8.45 lakh, both in cash and online, including the agreed-upon interest.

However, Mahajan continued to claim that ₹8 lakh was still outstanding. Along with his relatives, Jyotsna Mahajan, Deepak Mahajan, and another cousin, Mahajan allegedly threatened Sable, demanding the additional amount. The accused reportedly warned him that if he didn’t pay, they would ensure he was jailed. The threats even extended to harming Sable’s wife and two daughters.

The harassment escalated as the accused allegedly called Sable repeatedly, pretending to be from the Ambad Police Station, pressuring him to appear for questioning regarding the extortion demands. Exhausted by the continuous harassment, Sable finally complained to the Gangapur Police Station against Sunil Mahajan and his family members.

A case of extortion has been registered, and the investigation is underway. The police are looking into the matter to bring justice to the victim.