Nashik: Four Injured as Overloaded Rickshaw Crashes on Dindori Road

A rickshaw carrying more passengers than its capacity met with an accident on Dindori Road near Myco Hospital in Nashik, leaving four people injured. The rickshaw, with registration number MH 15 FU 1297, was traveling from Karanja to Mhasrul.

According to the police, Minali Sudarshan Rathod, a resident of Adgaon Shivar, Nashik, was traveling in the rickshaw along with her father, Poonamchand Ukha Chavan. As they reached Myco Hospital, a speeding pick-up vehicle (MH 19 CY 8634) crashed into the rickshaw from behind, causing it to overturn due to the excessive number of passengers onboard.

The collision injured Minali Rathod, her father, and two other female passengers. The rickshaw was also significantly damaged. A case has been registered against both the pick-up driver and the rickshaw driver at the Panchvati police station. The police are continuing their investigation to determine further details regarding the accident.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of overloading in public transport vehicles, which poses a serious safety risk to passengers.