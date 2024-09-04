Nashik Fraud Case: 12 Lakh Scam by Fake CBI Officials Uncovered in Igatpuri; Three Suspects Under Investigation

An alarming case of fraud amounting to 12 lakhs in the guise of CBI officials has surfaced in Igatpuri. Three suspects are now under investigation following a complaint lodged at Igatpuri Police Station.

According to the complaint, the suspect, Vijay Khanna with two other friends, made calls via WhatsApp from numbers 7977380198 and 8374619827 between August 28 and 30. The callers falsely claimed to be CBI officers and alleged that the victim was involved in a 7 crore money laundering case with Naresh Goyal at Canara Bank. They threatened dire consequences for his family if he disclosed this information.

The fraudsters used WhatsApp, Skype, and video calls to further intimidate the victim, promising to assist in resolving the fabricated case in exchange for a payment of 12 lakhs. Subsequently, the victim transferred 12 lakhs to account number 41103864856 at the State Bank of India, Gurgaon branch, from his account at the Igatpuri branch (account number 115421666649).

Upon realizing the deception, victim Ram Pratap Ramdev Yadav (76), a resident of Dhammagiri, Igatpuri, promptly reported the incident to Igatpuri Police Station.

The police have registered a case against the suspects identified as Vijay Khanna, Rahul Gupta, and Rekha Madam (full details pending) under sections 66(c), 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2005, and sections 204, 318(4) of the Indian Penal Code. Police Inspector Rahul Tasare is leading the ongoing investigation into this fraudulent activity.