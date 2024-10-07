Nashik Gang War: Police Officer Attacked with Knife; One Suspect Arrested

A gang that was spreading fear on the streets of Nashik has been stopped after a shocking incident where a police officer was attacked. Assistant Sub-Inspector Namdev Sonawane from Panchvati Police Station was attacked with a knife, causing concern across the city.

For the past few days, Nashik has seen violent incidents like murders, attempted murders, and gang activity. Yesterday, while ASI Sonawane was on his way home, he spotted some gang members on the road with weapons.

Seeing this, Sonawane stepped in to stop them. However, the gang members directly attacked him with a knife. Despite his injuries, Sonawane bravely caught one of the suspects and took him to the Panchvati police station.

A case has been filed, and police are investigating the matter further. This incident highlights the rising violence in Nashik, but also the police's determination to bring safety back to the city