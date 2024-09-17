Nashik Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 40 Organisations, 500 Volunteers Join NMC for Eco-Friendly Immersion

In a significant effort to promote eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), along with 40 organizations and 500 volunteers, is set to encourage devotees to donate Ganesh idols and reduce water pollution. These organizations are actively setting up stalls at various Visarjan spots to collect idols and "nirmalya" (flower offerings), with plans to convert the collected items into fertilizers.

Akash Pagar, who has been running the "Dev Dya, Devapan Ghya" initiative for 14 years, is leading the idol donation awareness campaign. Along with his long-standing efforts, several other organizations such as the Tapovan-Godavari Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti, Kapila Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti, Nadini Nadi Sanvardhan, and Vaghadi Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti will be collecting idols to prevent them from being immersed in rivers, reducing water contamination.

Further supporting this cause, groups like Darna Sanvardhan, Godavari Gaurav Samiti, Rotary Club, and Lions Club will work throughout the day to collect both idols and nirmalya.

The Nature Club of Nashik also organizes the "Nirmalyatun Fulakde" campaign, focusing on turning nirmalya into fertilizer. Since nirmalya often contains harmful materials like plastic, the initiative aims to prevent water pollution that endangers aquatic life, especially fish.

This collaborative effort aims to make this year's Ganesh Visarjan a celebration and an environmentally responsible event, safeguarding Nashik's rivers and ecosystems.