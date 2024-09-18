Nashik Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Major Cleanup Drive Conducted at Ramkund and Godaghat After Festivities

A large-scale cleanup operation was conducted at Ramkund and Godaghat in Nashik following the recent Ganesh Visarjan. Over 500 Ganesh idols were retrieved from the Godavari River as part of the drive, which was organized by members of the Elite Club with strong support from local citizens. The initiative aimed to address both the environmental and spiritual damage caused by the immersion of plaster of Paris (POP) idols, which do not dissolve easily and cause pollution.

During the cleanup, many idols were found floating in the river, severely damaged, with broken heads, limbs, or torsos. This sight not only contributed to the pollution of the sacred river but was also seen as a sign of disrespect towards Lord Ganesh, who was worshipped with deep reverence during the 10-day festival.

"The broken idols are a painful reminder of how our traditional practices, though heartfelt, can unintentionally cause harm," said a representative of the Elite Club. "We worship Lord Ganesh with devotion, but after visarjan, these idols—symbols of our faith—are left in a deteriorated form, which is not just harmful to the environment but also deeply disrespectful."

The use of POP idols, which are non-biodegradable, poses a significant threat to the environment. When immersed in water, these idols do not dissolve and contribute to water pollution, impacting aquatic life and the overall ecosystem of the river. In light of these environmental hazards, the Elite Club took the initiative to raise awareness among devotees about adopting eco-friendly practices for future celebrations.

In collaboration with the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Elite Club removed the broken idols from the river and ensured their proper disposal. The Municipal Corporation provided logistical support, collecting the removed idols and facilitating their transport.

In addition to the cleanup drive, the Elite Club actively promoted the idea of donating idols as a respectful and sustainable alternative to river immersion. "We need to rethink how we perform Ganesh visarjan. Donating idols instead of immersing them can help preserve our traditions while protecting the environment," said one volunteer from the Elite Club.

This effort has been widely appreciated by the citizens of Nashik, many of whom have pledged to adopt eco-friendly practices in the coming years. The Elite Club's initiative has sparked a meaningful discussion on balancing tradition with sustainability.