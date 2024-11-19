Nashik Gears Up for Maharashtra Election 2024: 2,000 Vehicles Mobilized, 511 MSRTC Buses Deployed for Poll Duty

Nashik's district administration is gearing up for smooth Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. A total of 2,000 vehicles are required to ensure seamless transportation of polling personnel and equipment. Of these, around 1,000 vehicles will be provided by government agencies, while the remaining will be rented from private operators.

To meet this demand, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has allocated 511 buses specifically for election duty from November 19 to November 21. These buses will be distributed across Nashik’s 15 constituencies based on their requirements. In addition to buses, other vehicles like jeeps, cars, and trucks have also been deployed to support the election process.

Kiran Bhosale, an official from MSRTC, stated, “We have planned 511 buses for election duty. While some buses will continue regular passenger services, we are prepared to arrange additional buses if there’s an urgent need.”

The Election Commission of India and district authorities have finalized the allocation of vehicles for each constituency. Key allocations include 221 buses for Malegaon Central, 44 buses for Chandwad, and 40 buses each for Yeola and Nandgaon. Other constituencies such as Nashik Central and Nashik West have been assigned 21 and 22 buses respectively.

Road transport is a critical element in ensuring the elections run smoothly. Government and private vehicles, including mini-buses, jeeps, and trucks, will play a significant role in transporting officials and election materials to polling stations and later to counting centers.

Officials have also assured that these arrangements will not cause major disruptions to public transport, as limited passenger services will continue during the election period.

The administration is committed to handling the large-scale logistical requirements effectively, ensuring that voters and election staff face minimal inconvenience on polling day.