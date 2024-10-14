Nashik: Government School in Pathardigaon Wins Rs 15 Lakh Prize in State-Level Competition

In a proud moment for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, Municipal School No. 86 (Girls) from Pathardigaon has achieved remarkable success by securing second place in the *Mukhyamantri My School, Sundar School* Phase-2 state-level competition. Competing in the 'A' and 'B' class municipal groups, the school stood out at the divisional level and was awarded Rs. 15 lakhs on October 14, 2024.

The award ceremony took place at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, where the honorable Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar conferred the prize. This recognition has put the spotlight on the efforts of the Nashik Municipal Education Department, specifically under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Additional Commissioner Pradeep Chaudhary, Municipal Education Officer BT Patil, and Kendra Pramukh Ishwar Chavan.

Competition and Achievements

The competition evaluated schools based on student educational achievement, adherence to government policies, and overall school infrastructure, with a maximum score of 150 points. Nashik Municipal School No. 86 excelled in all areas, including improving student quality and maintaining a strong educational environment. The evaluation process, conducted from September 5 to September 21, 2024, led to the school receiving this prestigious honor, highlighting the significant progress it has made in recent years.

This award brings great pride to the Nashik Municipal Corporation and motivates schools across the region to strive for excellence in education.