Nashik: Grand Memorial of Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Gnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule to Be Inaugurated Today

A majestic memorial honoring the legacy of Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Gnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule has been unveiled at Savitribai Phule Chowk in Nashik, Mumbai. Conceptualized under the guidance of State Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal, this monumental tribute features India's largest half-bust bronze sculptures of the revered figures.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for today (Saturday, September 28) at 3 pm, will be graced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and other dignitaries including Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, and Minister of Rural Development and Tourism Girish Mahajan.

The initiative to erect this memorial, long advocated by the Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, found strong support from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) after persistent efforts. Addressing concerns about traffic management around Mumbai Naka, where the memorial stands, adjustments were made in consultation with municipal authorities. The traffic island was reduced in size to 2,710 square meters, with improved traffic flow facilitated by new routes and signal systems.

Renowned sculptor Balakrishna Panchal from Kudal meticulously crafted the statues using granite marble sourced from Rajasthan. Architect Sham Londhe provided expertise as the project consultant, ensuring the monument's architectural integrity.

Standing tall on an area of approximately 2,710 square meters, the memorial features an 18-foot statue of Mahatma Phule and a 16.50-foot statue of Savitribai Phule, both weighing 8 and 7 tons respectively. The statues, made of bronze, took 11 months to complete for 4 crores 68 lakhs, reinforced by an 8-foot concrete square foundation and 30 to 40 feet pile foundation for durability.

The site also includes well-lit pathways, water fountains, gardens, and beautification efforts, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while ensuring minimal disruption to traffic flow. This monumental tribute stands as a testament to the enduring legacy and contributions of Mahatma Jotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule in advancing social justice and education.