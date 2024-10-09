Nashik Grape Farms Open Registration for 2024-25 Export Season

The registration process for export-quality grape farms in Nashik for the 2024-25 season is now underway. Every year, Nashik's grapes are exported to the European Union and other countries, earning a reputation for their high quality. The registration of these farms is done through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) using the GrapeNet program.

This year, the Agricultural Department predicts that more than 30,000 grape farms will be registered for export. The GrapeNet program handles everything from the examination of export-quality farms to the monitoring of pesticide use, registration, and phytosanitary preparations, ensuring that the farms meet international standards.

Nashik holds the top position in Maharashtra for grape exports. In the 2023-24 season, 28,460 grape farms were registered for export. The Agricultural Department is now encouraging the export of not just grapes but other fruits and vegetables as well. To support this, district-level export guidance centers have been set up, and online registrations are being promoted through mobile apps.

The department has also set a target of registering 44,000 grape farms this year, aiming to ensure that both export and local markets receive the best quality, insect- and bacteria-free fruits. Registration for the 2024-25 season began on October 1, and farmers can register their farms through the APEDA app and the GrapeNet program.

Farmers are being urged to take full advantage of this opportunity and register as soon as possible.