Nashik: Hemant Godse Alleges Betrayal by Chhagan Bhujbal During Lok Sabha Polls

Nashik's political landscape has heated up with serious accusations made by Hemant Godse, a former MP and leader of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). During a recent meeting with Shiv Sainiks, Godse accused Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal of betrayal during the Lok Sabha elections.

Godse claimed, "Chhagan Bhujbal announced that I was a candidate from the Centre during the Lok Sabha elections. However, as time passed, he backed out of the race and left me to face the battle alone. Bhujbal stayed away from the fight and even wrote 'vote at 3 o'clock' on his hand, betraying me," he said, accusing Bhujbal of undermining his campaign.

Initially, Bhujbal was reportedly interested in contesting from Nashik but withdrew at the last moment, leading to the last-minute announcement of Hemant Godse’s candidacy. Godse faced Rajabhau Waje of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the election and was defeated.

Adding to Mahayuti’s internal issues, Saroj Ahire of NCP was nominated to contest from the Deolali Assembly. However, Shiv Sena’s (Eknath Shinde faction) Rajshree Ahirrao also filed her nomination with the party’s official AB form and refused to withdraw it by the deadline, sparking a rebellion within the alliance in Deolali.

These developments have cast uncertainty over the unity of the Mahayuti alliance as they head into the upcoming elections.