Nashik Hit-and-Run: Man Dies Five Days After Car Accident in Indiranagar

A tragic hit-and-run incident in Indiranagar claimed the life of Deepak Pathak, who succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (7th), five days after a car collision. The accident occurred on Monday (2nd) near Rathchakra when Deepak and his wife, Neeta Pathak, were walking along the roadside.

A speeding car (MH 15, JX 0275) struck the couple from behind, throwing them nearly 20 feet. Neeta fell nearby, but Deepak was thrown further away due to the impact. Both were rushed to a private hospital immediately after the accident. Despite medical efforts, Deepak passed away on Saturday.

Following Neeta Pathak's complaint, a case of hit-and-run has been registered against the car driver at the Indiranagar Police Station.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who are demanding stricter measures against reckless driving in the area. They have specifically raised concerns about rash driving on Rajsarathi Society Road, College Road, Wadala-Pathardi Road, Church Road, and Guru Gobind Singh Road.

The police are investigating the case, and citizens are urging for enhanced traffic monitoring and penalties to prevent such accidents in the future.