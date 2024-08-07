Nashik Horror: Young Boy Hangs Himself After Being Left Alone at Home

In a tragic incident, 13-year-old Aniket Arjun Paikarao, a resident of Prabuddhanagar in the Satpur industrial area, committed suicide on August 6. Aniket hanged himself at home around 9 AM after his parents left for their village in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar without him. Aniket, a Class VII student at a municipal school in Prabuddhanagar, had pleaded with his parents to take him along to the village. However, his parents left Aniket and his elder brother at home and went to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Upset and angry about being left behind, Aniket took the drastic step after his elder brother went to school in the morning.

The incident came to light when Aniket's elder brother returned home during the afternoon break and found Aniket hanging. The shocking death of such a young child has caused outrage in the area, which was already reeling from the recent drowning of two school children in a construction pit. The police were alerted, and the process of filing a complaint at the Satpur police station began. Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Nalavde is overseeing the investigation. The community is mourning the loss of Aniket, whose death highlights the need for awareness and intervention in addressing the emotional well-being of children.

This tragic incident has left a deep impact on the local community, emphasizing the importance of understanding and addressing the emotional needs of young people. The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Aniket's death, urging families to pay closer attention to the mental health of their children.