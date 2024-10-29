Nashik-Jaipur Direct Flight Service Launched by IndiGo, Connecting Cities in Under Three Hours

Starting today, October 29, IndiGo has launched a direct flight service from Nashik’s Ozar Airport to Jaipur, via Indore. This new route will make it possible for Nashik residents to reach Jaipur, famously known as the "Pink City," in just under three hours. The 78-seater aircraft, set to operate three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, has already garnered significant interest from passengers.

Previously, Nashik residents traveling to Rajasthan for business, trade, tourism, or family visits faced limitations due to the lack of a direct flight. Recognizing this demand, IndiGo introduced the service to enhance connectivity between Nashik and Rajasthan, as well as the broader Northwestern region of India.

The flight from Jaipur will depart at 11:20 a.m., arriving in Nashik at 2:20 p.m., and will take off again at 2:40 p.m. from Ozar, reaching Jaipur by 5:30 p.m. The journey includes a 20-minute layover in Indore. With Jaipur now added to its routes, Ozar Airport further strengthens its reach, currently offering direct flights to New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Goa, Indore, and Bangalore.

This new direct flight is a welcome addition for Nashik-based entrepreneurs, families, and tourists seeking efficient travel options to Rajasthan, fostering smoother connectivity and boosting opportunities for business and leisure travel.