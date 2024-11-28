Nashik: Kharif Onion Prices Spike as Tomato Rates Plunge

A sharp contrast in the market trends for onions and tomatoes is being observed this year. While the prices of Kharif red onions have surged due to reduced arrivals, tomato prices have dropped significantly due to increased supply.

Kharif onions are fetching ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per quintal in the wholesale market and are being sold at ₹50 to ₹60 per kg in retail. In contrast, tomatoes are priced at ₹450 per crate in wholesale and ₹40 to ₹50 per kg in retail, with expectations of further price drops next week.

The rise in onion prices is attributed to the extensive damage caused by unseasonal rains. The crop, typically planted in June-July and harvested in October, faced a significant production decline this year. Despite an increase in the area under onion cultivation—rising from 2.85 lakh hectares last year to 3.81 lakh hectares this year—late Kharif onions were planted on only 55,000 hectares, resulting in limited market arrivals and high prices.

Meanwhile, tomatoes are flooding markets from Sinnar, Pimpalgaon Khamb, and Trimbak in Nashik, as well as Belgaum and Nandur-Manoor. Exported to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Jaipur, tomatoes are fetching ₹100 to ₹450 per crate, with the highest supply coming from Sinnar.