Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Gujarat-Based Company to Construct Ram Kal Path

After the Central Government sanctioned an interest-free fund of Rs 100 crore to the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the 'Ram Kal Path' project, a consultant is set to be appointed. Following the competitive selection process, Gujarat-based firm 'HCP' emerged as the sole qualified company. HCP, known for its consultancy on the Baba Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, is highly likely to secure the 'Ram Kal Path' project owing to its extensive expertise.

Representatives from HCP presented their portfolio to the Commissioner on Wednesday (6). The ambitious 'Ram Kal Path' is slated for construction in the Ramkund and Godaghat areas before the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Sanjay Agarwal, City Engineer at the Municipal Corporation, emphasized the spiritual significance of the project area, encompassing Godakath, Kalaram Temple, and Sita Cave. The 'Ram Kal Path' initiative aims to develop a spiritual corridor, featuring sculptures inspired by the Ramayana narrative.

HCP's selection was influenced by its successful consultancy roles in the Baba Vishwanath Corridor and Sabarmati River Front projects. As the only participant left following the elimination of another Gujarat-based company during the tender process, HCP is poised to undertake the design and execution of the 'Ram Kal Path' project.