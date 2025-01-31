Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Maharashtra Govt Prioritising Safety Measures After Prayagraj Stampede Tragedy

With the next Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela scheduled for 2027, the Maharashtra government is prioritizing safety measures to prevent tragic incidents like the recent stampede in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Prayagraj stampede, which resulted in over 30 deaths and 60 injuries, has raised concerns about crowd management during large religious gatherings. Maharashtra officials are now reviewing past incidents, including the 2003 Nashik Kumbh Mela stampede that claimed 39 lives, to ensure better planning and safety protocols.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated early preparations, focusing on infrastructure, logistics, and security. Unlike Prayagraj, which hosts the Kumbh Mela over a vast 4,000-acre area, Nashik's event is confined to just 300 acres within the city. The monsoon season further complicates matters, making strategic planning crucial.

To enhance safety, the government is working on expanding roads, increasing the number of bathing ghats, improving parking facilities, and setting up dedicated zones like ‘Sadhugram’ for saints and devotees. Crowd control strategies, including multiple entry and exit points, will be implemented. Senior minister Girish Mahajan has been assigned to oversee these preparations, ensuring coordination between municipal and district authorities.

Additionally, a spiritual corridor between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar and the expansion of the Igatpuri-Nashik stretch of the Mumbai-Agra National Highway are being considered to improve connectivity. With an estimated budget expected to surpass the Rs 2,500 crore allocated in 2015, the government aims to not only ensure safety but also elevate Nashik’s spiritual significance.

By learning from past mishaps and recent tragedies, Maharashtra is determined to host a well-organized, safe, and memorable Kumbh Mela in 2027.