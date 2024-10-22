Nashik: Light to Moderate Rainfall in North Maharashtra and Konkan Damages Grapes and Fruit Orchards

North Maharashtra, including Nashik and Konkan, has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall over the past two days. This has led to damage to key crops, such as grapes and fruit orchards, raising concerns among farmers.

IMD has forecasted light rainfall at isolated places across the state, including Mumbai, for the next two days, up until October 23. The weather is expected to clear up in most areas by October 24. However, between October 26 and 29, light showers are predicted in districts of South Maharashtra, including Solapur, Osmanabad, and Kolhapur.

Cloudy conditions will continue for two more days across 18 districts, including Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur. Light rain may occur at isolated places during this period.