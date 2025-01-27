Nashik: Mahavitaran Disconnects Over 12,000 Connections Due to Rs 84 Crore in Arrears

Over 4.82 lakh electricity consumers in Nashik Circle owe a staggering ₹84 crore in unpaid bills. These defaulters include households, industries, commercial establishments, and public services. To recover dues, Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) has launched a rigorous campaign, cutting off power supply to 12,414 defaulters this January.

As per Mahavitaran, the arrears are distributed among three major divisions:

Nashik Division : ₹27.30 crore owed by 1.82 lakh customers.

: ₹27.30 crore owed by 1.82 lakh customers. Malegaon Division : ₹7.67 crore owed by 54,091 customers.

: ₹7.67 crore owed by 54,091 customers. Ahilyanagar Division: ₹49.02 crore owed by 2.46 lakh customers.

Despite consistent follow-ups and notifications, arrears have remained unpaid, forcing the utility to disconnect power in many cases. According to officials, notices are sent to defaulters' registered mobile numbers or emails before disconnection, in line with the Electricity Regulatory Commission's guidelines. If payments remain pending after the notice period, the electricity supply is cut off.

Reconnection of supply, after settling dues and paying reconnection charges (including GST), may take time depending on the location of the consumer.

Chief Engineer Gyandev Padalkar is leading the campaign with support from engineers and officers in Nashik. The goal is to recover dues while ensuring uninterrupted service for paying consumers.

Mahavitaran has urged consumers to pay their bills on time to avoid inconvenience and potential service disruptions. The company also provides transparency by sending meter readings, bills, and updates to registered mobile numbers. The drive is intended to safeguard the financial stability of the electricity board and ensure efficient power distribution.

The utility has reiterated its commitment to maintaining quality service and has requested cooperation from defaulters to clear their dues promptly.