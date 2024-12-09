Nashik Man Arrested for Defrauding Tamil Nadu Scientist of Rs 5 Crore with Fake Governor Post Promise

A Nashik resident has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Tamil Nadu scientist of ₹5 crore by falsely promising to secure a Governor's post through his supposed political connections.

Niranjan Suresh Kulkarni (40), a resident of Gandharvanagari, Nashik Road, was taken into custody by the Central Crime Branch. The court has remanded him to police custody for ten days. Kulkarni allegedly lured Dr. Narasimha Reddy Damodar Rehi Apuri (56), a scientist from Chennai, with the promise of securing him a Governor's position. Claiming strong ties with political leaders, Kulkarni demanded ₹15 crore as a "service charge."

In February 2024, Kulkarni met Dr. Reddy in Nashik, showed him fake documents, and convinced him of his influence. Over two months, Dr. Reddy and his relatives paid ₹60 lakh in cash and transferred ₹4.49 crore to Kulkarni's bank account. When death threats followed, Dr. Reddy lodged a complaint at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Prashant Bachhao and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sandeep Mitke instructed the Central Crime Branch to investigate swiftly. Police Inspector Dr. Anchal Mudgal, using technical analysis, located Kulkarni in Gandharvanagari. He was apprehended on Saturday night and presented in court the following day.

Kulkarni, a 12th-pass individual, allegedly lived a luxurious lifestyle. He claimed ownership of 100 acres of land under government projects and even produced forged documents with government seals to deceive his victims. A search of his residence in Gandharvanagari did not uncover significant evidence.

Kulkarni’s fraudulent activities spanned months, targeting the aspirations of a reputed scientist. Dr. Reddy met Kulkarni at a Nashik event through a mutual friend, where the scheme began. Police are investigating further to determine the extent of Kulkarni’s fraud.

The case highlights the need for caution while dealing with individuals making grand promises of political influence.