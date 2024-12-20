Nashik Man Duped by Cybercriminals Posing as Police; Victim Allegedly Accused of Money Laundering

A 45-year-old man was allegedly defrauded of a significant amount by cybercriminals posing as police officials. The case was registered after the victim, a resident of Nashik, reported the incident to the authorities.

According to the police, the victim was at home on October 30 when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller, who also interacted with him via Skype, claimed to be Pradeep Sawant from the Andheri cyber cell. The caller alleged that the victim's Aadhaar card had been flagged for involvement in money laundering and drug smuggling activities.

To "resolve" the matter, the fraudster demanded the victim deposit the funds from his bank accounts for "verification." Fearing legal trouble, the victim complied and transferred the money.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the perpetrators. Officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of such calls before taking any action.

For public awareness, the police emphasized that no official would demand money over the phone for verification purposes. Victims of similar scams are advised to contact their nearest police station immediately.