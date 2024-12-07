Nashik: Man Murdered in Broad Daylight, Police Suspect Animosity Behind Attack

A horrifying murder took place in Nashik on Friday evening, leaving the city in shock. Nitin Shankar Shetty, a resident of Nashik, was brutally attacked near his house by a group of four to five men, allegedly due to personal animosity. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM and resulted in Nitin's death later that night.

According to Senior Police Inspector Santosh Narute, the attackers arrived on two two-wheelers. Two of them called out to Nitin, who was resting at home after work. As soon as he stepped outside, three others ambushed him and launched a vicious assault with sharp weapons. Nitin was stabbed multiple times on his face, neck, back, and hands. His right eye was critically injured, his jugular vein was severed, and his face bore deep scars. The attack left both his wrists severely bruised.

Despite efforts by neighbors and family members, who rushed him to the District General Hospital, Nitin succumbed to his injuries due to massive blood loss and was declared dead at 10 PM.

The attackers reportedly did not attempt to hide their identities, and some witnesses recognized them. Inspector Narute revealed that two to three of the suspects are believed to be from Nitin's neighborhood. Police suspect a long-standing feud as the motive behind the murder.

To track down the culprits, three special teams have been formed, and CCTV footage from the area is being analyzed. A case has been registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station, and investigations are underway.

The brutal nature of the crime has left local residents and Nitin's family devastated. A large crowd gathered at the hospital following the incident, prompting the deployment of police to maintain order. The authorities are confident that they will apprehending the suspects soon.