Nashik: Man Posing as Consultant Dupes Woman of Rs 12 Lakh with False Marriage Promise

A shocking case of fraud and sexual assault has surfaced in Nashik, where a man posing as a labor consultant allegedly duped a woman of ₹12 lakh under the pretext of marriage and future financial security.

The victim, who previously worked as a teacher in Ahmednagar, had moved to Nashik in April 2022 to join an educational institute. Seeking help with her Provident Fund (PF) contributions, she contacted Ajay Kumar Nandkumar Chincholkar, a PF consultant, for advice on securing her pension.

Chincholkar manipulated the victim into transferring monthly sums of ₹4,175 through various payment methods, promising her a significant future pension. Gaining her trust, he later coerced her into a relationship, taking her to a guest house on the Mumbai-Agra Highway where he sexually assaulted her.

Over time, Chincholkar managed to swindle ₹5 lakh from her by convincing her to invest in the stock market and later extorted additional money by threatening to release compromising videos. The victim, fearing for her safety and reputation, borrowed ₹40,000 from her brother's credit card to pay him. In total, the victim lost ₹11.9 lakh.

The fraud came to light when the victim's husband discovered the financial irregularities through missed loan payments, leading to an argument and the eventual filing of a police complaint. A case has been registered against Chincholkar at Indiranagar Police Station, and investigations are ongoing under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Patil.

This incident highlights the dangers of online financial fraud and the importance of verifying professional credentials before trusting someone with personal information and finances.