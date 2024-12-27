Nashik: Manisha Khatri Appointed Municipal Commissioner Amid Political Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, the government reversed its decision to appoint Rahul Kardile as the Municipal Commissioner of Nashik within 48 hours of the announcement. On Thursday, December 26, Manisha Khatri, Municipal Commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Region Development Authority (NMRDA), was appointed to the position instead.

This decision has sparked speculation about political influence and power struggles within the state government. The Urban Development Department, currently under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, initially approved Kardile's appointment with the consent of the Chief Minister. However, it is rumored that BJP leader Girish Mahajan was not consulted before the decision, leading to dissatisfaction and an eventual reversal.

The sudden change has raised questions about who truly holds authority over the Urban Development Department. Discussions about ministerial intervention and the influence of senior political leaders have intensified, with speculation about internal conflicts within the ruling coalition.

Rahul Kardile, who previously served as the District Collector of Wardha, has now been reassigned as Deputy Managing Director of CIDCO in Navi Mumbai. His brief appointment in Nashik has fueled debates over political interference in administrative decisions.

The transfer of former Municipal Commissioner Ashok Karanjkar, appointed on July 22, 2023, was already a subject of controversy. Speculations about his transfer had been circulating since before the Assembly elections but were delayed due to the election code of conduct. After the cabinet portfolios were finalized, Karanjkar's transfer was confirmed, paving the way for Kardile’s short-lived appointment.

Local BJP MLAs in Nashik have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of consultation during officer transfers. While decisions often involve BJP ministers from outside Nashik, local representatives feel sidelined, leading to a gap in communication and coordination.

This series of rapid administrative changes has highlighted the complexities of political influence on governance. The reversal of appointments and the discontent among local leaders underline the challenges of balancing political priorities and administrative efficiency. The move has left Nashik’s civic administration in the spotlight, with citizens and officials alike watching closely for further developments.