Nashik: MD Drugs Worth ₹3.5 Lakh Seized, 4 Arrested by Anti-Narcotics Squad

Nashik police's Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested four drug peddlers and seized 61.5 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth ₹3.5 lakh during a raid at Ashoka Marg. The suspects have been identified as Ajay Raikar, Mosin Shaikh, Altaf Shah (all residents of Mhada, Wadalagaon), and Akarsh Srimal (resident of Talathi Colony, Tarwala Nagar).

Acting on a tip-off received by Senior Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe, the squad set up a trap and intercepted two suspects at Ashoka Marg. Upon searching them, packets of MD drugs were found in their possession. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they procured the drugs from Akarsh Srimal, who was later detained at his residence.

The arrested individuals are already facing multiple cases registered in Indiranagar, Bhadrakali, and Mumbai Naka police stations. They have been remanded to police custody until Monday, December 9, for further investigation.

The Anti-Narcotics Team, under the Crime Branch, played a key role in the operation and aims to curb the rising drug menace in the city. Authorities are continuing their efforts to trace the supply chain and uncover more links to drug trafficking networks in the region.

This swift action highlights the police's commitment to combating drug abuse and ensuring the safety of Nashik’s citizens.