Nashik: MSRTC Launches 7 New Electric Shivai Buses

Nashik is set to welcome seven new electric Shivai buses as part of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) recent acquisition of 100 eco-friendly buses during Diwali. These additions are part of MSRTC’s commitment to reducing pollution and enhancing public transportation with electric vehicles across the state. Nashik will receive three additional buses in the next phase.

The newly arrived buses, each measuring 12 meters in length and with a seating capacity of 45, are expected to start operations in Nashik by next week following completion of documentation. These electric buses will initially operate on the Nashik-Borivali and Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar routes, providing passengers with a cleaner, quieter travel option.

The shift towards electric vehicles is part of MSRTC’s broader environmental initiative. Over time, the corporation plans to introduce a total of 5,150 electric buses across Maharashtra in phases. The buses come equipped with modern features, including charging points at two locations, a panic button, driver assistance system, Passenger Information System (PIS) display boards, and a driver console, ensuring both convenience and safety for travelers.

As MSRTC’s eco-friendly fleet expands, Nashik residents will benefit from these sustainable and technologically advanced transportation options, supporting a greener future for Maharashtra.