Nashik: MSRTC Women Employees Send Rakhi to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Urge Action on Salary Demands

Women workers at the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have drawn attention by sending rakhis and a list of demands to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The initiative, led by women workers from the divisional workshop in Peth Road, Nashik, aims to highlight pressing issues within the agency.

In their statement, the workers commend the Chief Minister for initiating the "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, aimed at empowering women in Maharashtra. They express solidarity as "sisters" within the State Transport Service and use Rakhi Purnima as a symbolic occasion to address their concerns directly to the government.

The demands primarily focus on fair compensation, echoing the Joint Action Committee's call for wage parity with government employees. Following discussions with Deputy Chief Ministers in Mumbai on August 7, 2024, a high-level committee was swiftly formed to address these financial matters. The committee is tasked with submitting a report by August 20, aiming to resolve long-standing grievances related to worker salaries.

The women emphasize their pride in the government's efforts to uphold justice and implement people-centric policies in Maharashtra. They urge prompt action on salary issues within the State Transport Corporation, stressing the need for equitable pay before the upcoming electoral code of conduct. This move could potentially benefit around 85,000 workers in the service, ensuring fair treatment and economic security.