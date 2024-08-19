Nashik-Mumbai Highway Accident: 5 Killed, 4 Injured as Milk Tanker Falls into 300-Foot Valley at New Kasara Ghat

A accident took place at New Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway around noon on Sunday. Near Bulgar Point, a milk tanker veered off course and fell into a 300-foot valley. The incident resulted in the deaths of five people and left four others with serious injuries.

The tragedy unfolded when the driver of the milk tanker lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal plunge. Upon receiving news of the accident, Route Patrol Teams, the Disaster Management Team, and Highway Police rushed to the scene to begin rescue operations.

Also Read| UP Road Accident: Death Toll Rises to 11; 26 Injured After Pickup Van Collides with Bus in Bulandshahr.

Rescue efforts were led by Highway Police officers and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) personnel, including Sameer Chaudhary, Suraj Awad, Sachin Bhadange, Shiva Katore, Devidas Mhasane, and Sandeep Mhasane. With the help of ropes, they descended into the valley and managed to rescue four critically injured individuals. However, it is feared that three to four more people remain trapped in the wreckage.

The injured have been admitted to Rural Hospitals in Igatpuri and Kasara, thanks to the quick response of Kailas Ghatir from the Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sansthan Nanij Dham Free Ambulance service. Among the injured are Akshay Ghuge (30), Shlok Jaibhai (5), Aniket Vagh (21), and Mangesh Vagh (50), all of whom are receiving treatment.

Sadly, the accident claimed the lives of Vijay Ghuge (60), Aarti Jaibhai (31), Sarthak Wagh (20), Ramdas Darade (50), and the tanker driver, Yogesh Adhav. The incident has cast a pall of grief over their families and the local community.