UP Road Accident: Death Toll Rises to 11; 26 Injured After Pickup Van Collides with Bus in Bulandshahr

Eleven people were killed and 26 others injured in a collision between a pickup van and a private bus in the Salempur area of Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Sunday, officials reported. The accident took place on the Budaun-Meerut state highway, approximately 14 kilometers from the district headquarters, temporarily disrupting traffic. According to locals, the pickup van, which was traveling from Ghaziabad, collided head-on with the bus.

"Ten people were killed and 27 injured. The injured have been sent to different hospitals," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh told reporters. Later, one more injured person succumbed.

The deceased have been identified as Mukut Singh (45), Deen Nath (45), Brijesh (18), Babu Singh (19), Shishupal (27), Girraj Singh (26), Sugarpal (35), Omkar (30), Mahesh (40), Jay P (18), and Surendra (45).

Nine of the injured are receiving treatment at a private hospital, with three in serious condition having been referred to Meerut Medical College. The remaining injured have been admitted to the district hospital, according to officials.

Minister of State for Forest Arun Kumar announced that the families of those killed in the accident would receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each, while the injured would be granted Rs 50,000 each.