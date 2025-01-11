Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri Issues Ultimatum Over Deteriorating Parks and Jogging Tracks Following Public Complaints

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri has taken a stern stance regarding the deteriorating state of the city’s parks and jogging tracks after receiving numerous complaints from citizens, organizations, senior citizens, and joggers. Expressing her displeasure with the Parks Department, she issued a circular giving an ultimatum to improve the situation within eight days. This directive has sent shockwaves across the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), with department heads scrambling to address the issues.

The maintenance and repair of major parks in the city have been outsourced to private contractors, but their negligence has led to widespread disrepair. Worn-out toys, broken tiles on jogging tracks, unpruned trees, and untidy lawns have become common sights in many parks. Commissioner Khatri pointed out that the Parks Department’s garden inspectors, department heads, and the garden superintendent have failed to enforce control over these contractors.

Adding to the woes, many parks have dried ornamental trees and lawns due to irregular watering. Decorative lights in several parks and jogging tracks remain broken and unrepaired for days. Protective nets and fences have either been damaged or stolen, and vandalism is rampant due to the absence of watchmen. Neglect in removing mulch and cleaning paths daily has further tarnished the city’s reputation as a “City of Gardens.”

The situation was discussed extensively during the NMC’s general meeting on Wednesday, where Khatri highlighted the need for immediate action. She instructed the Parks Department to install boards at park entrances displaying the names and contact numbers of park inspectors and the Parks Superintendent for public access. Additionally, she mandated that park inspectors must adhere to assigned working hours and conduct regular inspections of parks and jogging tracks under their jurisdiction.

To ensure accountability, the Commissioner has ordered that a weekly report be submitted to the Additional Commissioner (City) without fail. This report will detail the improvements made and the steps taken to address the current state of neglect. With the ultimatum in place, Nashikites now await swift and visible changes in the city’s green spaces.