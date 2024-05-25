Nashik Municipal Corporation Aims to Plant 30,000 Trees in Monsoon Drive for a Greener City

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced an ambitious project aimed at planting 30,000 trees throughout the city in the upcoming monsoon season. This endeavor aligns with Nashik's commitment to upholding its identity as "Clean Nashik, Green Nashik."

The initiative will be spearheaded by NMC's garden department. Among the 30,000 trees slated for planting, 10,000 will be carried out in collaboration with a contracted agency. To facilitate this, a budget of Rs 5 crore has been earmarked from this year's financial allocation.

A significant portion of the tree planting will take place at the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute (MERI), where 11,000 trees will be planted with the permission of the MERI administration.

Nashik is home to approximately 550 gardens and consistently promotes environmental initiatives. The annual monsoon tree plantation drive is a key part of these efforts. This year, the Rs 5 crore fund will support the drive, ensuring a substantial increase in the city’s green cover.

The garden department will collaborate with NGOs, environmentalists, citizens, and various social organizations to conduct the drive. The focus will be on planting indigenous species such as banyan (vad), peepal (pimpal), fig (umbar), neem, hirda, beheda, amla, bel, karanj, and jackfruit (fanas).

The tree planting will be distributed as follows:

-11,000 trees at MERI

1,500 trees along the jogging track from Indira Nagar to Ambedkar Nagar

3,300 trees in Serene Meadows

500 trees in Amrutwan Garden

This extensive plantation drive not only aims to enhance the city's greenery but also to contribute to a healthier environment for its residents. The NMC encourages community participation and support to ensure the success of this green mission.