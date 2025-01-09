Nashik Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Plastic; Collects ₹1.25 Lakh In Fines

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has intensified its action against the use of banned plastic, following Commissioner Manisha Khatri's strong stance on pollution in the Godavari River. The crackdown has resulted in a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh being imposed on 25 individuals for violating the plastic ban.

Despite the Central and State Pollution Control Boards' directives prohibiting single-use plastic, enforcement has remained lax in Nashik. Commissioner Khatri recently emphasized that no plastic, not even a single piece, should end up in the Godavari River. Acting on her instructions, the NMC has launched stringent inspections across the city.

Over the past two days, officials from the municipal solid waste management department conducted surprise checks at vegetable and fruit markets, chicken and mutton shops, and other commercial establishments. During these inspections, a total of 65.5 kilograms of banned plastic was seized.

The drive is part of a larger effort to ensure that Nashik's environment, especially the Godavari River, remains free of pollution caused by plastic waste. The NMC has urged citizens to cooperate by completely avoiding the use of single-use plastic and opting for eco-friendly alternatives.

This proactive approach highlights the need for sustained vigilance and citizen participation to preserve the city’s environment and uphold the plastic ban effectively.