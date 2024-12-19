Nashik Municipal Corporation to Launch Pay-and-Park Facilities at 8 Locations to Ease Traffic Congestion

To ease traffic congestion and generate revenue, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to implement pay-and-park facilities at eight locations in the city. The initiative aims to accommodate a total of 1,500 vehicles across these sites, with the tendering process for the project expected to begin soon.

The city has been grappling with increasing traffic congestion, particularly in busy areas such as Dwarka, Mumbai Naka, and Sarada Circle. With the rapid expansion of the city and the growing number of vehicles, which now run into lakhs, a lack of organized parking spaces has compounded the problem. Illegal encroachments in some key areas have further worsened the situation.

To address these issues, the traffic cell has identified the following locations for the first phase of the pay-and-park initiative:

B.D. Bhalekar School Opposite Sandeep Hotel, Mumbai Naka Bhatti Mandai, Satpur Nashik Village, Panchvati Angora, Canada Corner Shatabdi Hospital, Mumbai Naka Panchvati City Survey 5458 Nashik Gavthan City Survey 5877

The selected sites have varying vehicle capacities to cater to the needs of citizens. After studying successful pay-and-park models in cities like Pune, NMC plans to finalize parking rates and hand over operations to contractors through the tender process.

Apart from easing traffic congestion, this initiative will generate additional income for the municipal corporation. NMC, which primarily relies on property tax, water tax, and building permits for revenue, sees this project as a sustainable income source.

Encroachments in these areas will be cleared as part of the project, ensuring smooth implementation. After launching the first phase, NMC will explore other key locations for expanding the parking facilities in the future.

This systematic approach to managing parking is expected to bring significant relief to Nashik’s traffic woes while boosting the city’s urban infrastructure.