Nashik: New IndiGo Winter Flight Schedule Announced, Effective From October 27

IndiGo has released its updated flight schedule for Nashik, which will take effect from October 27, 2024, as part of its winter timetable. The schedule includes changes in flight timings for several destinations and introduces new international connections. The changes have been approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Nashik's Ozar Airport offers domestic flights to Indore, Goa, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. Some of these flight timings have been adjusted for better convenience. Flights to Bengaluru will now depart one hour earlier, while flights to Hyderabad will leave two hours earlier. The Indore flight has been delayed by three hours, and the Ahmedabad flight has been shifted to the evening from its previous afternoon slot. However, there are no changes in the New Delhi flight timings.

In addition to domestic flights, international connections from Nashik will be available to 42 countries, including cities like Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Chicago, Dubai, Hong Kong, Kathmandu, Mauritius, and Washington.

Key Timing Changes:

- Nashik-Goa: Departs at 12:00 p.m. (previously 12:05 p.m.), arrives at 1:40 p.m. (previously 1:50 p.m.).

- Nashik-Ahmedabad: Departs at 5:45 p.m. (previously 10:45 a.m.), arrives at 6:55 p.m. (previously 12:10 p.m.).

- Nashik-Nagpur: Departs at 4:35 p.m. (previously 4:20 p.m.), arrives at 6:05 p.m. (previously 6:10 p.m.).

- Nashik-Hyderabad: Departs at 12:30 p.m. (previously 2:25 p.m.), arrives at 2:10 p.m. (previously 4:20 p.m.).

- Nashik-Bengaluru: Departs at 3:40 p.m. (previously 4:50 p.m.), arrives at 5:30 p.m. (previously 6:35 p.m.).

- Nashik-Indore: Departs at 2:40 p.m. (previously 11:05 a.m.), arrives at 3:50 p.m. (previously 12:20 p.m.).

The Nashik-Goa flight will now land at Dabolim Airport instead of North Goa Airport. This change is expected to reduce passenger airfares due to lower service charges at Dabolim Airport.

Additionally, air service from Nashik to Jaipur (via Indore) will commence on October 27, further enhancing travel options for residents of Nashik.