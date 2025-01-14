Nashik News: 23-Year-Old Dies After Nylon Rope Slits Throat Near Pathardi Circle

In a shocking incident, Sonu Kisan Dhotre, a 23-year-old contract driver working for the municipality in Gujarat, was killed while riding his bike from Pathardi Phata to Devlali Camp early Tuesday morning. A nylon rope, believed to have been flying in the air, slit his throat near Pathardi Circle. Despite efforts to rush him to the district hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Sonu was visiting Nashik to meet his mother and fiancée for Makar Sankranti. His wedding was planned for May, making the tragedy even more devastating for his family. The accident occurred at around 12:30 am while Sonu was en route to his hometown.

This is not an isolated incident in Nashik. Recently, two other two-wheeler riders suffered serious injuries due to nylon ropes in the Wadala Road area, with one requiring 75 stitches after a similar accident.

The tragic death of Sonu has left the Charanwadi community in mourning. Police officers, including Assistant Police Inspectors Bhushan Sonar, Pawan Pardeshi, Kuldeep Pawar, Amol Kothmire, and Jailal Rathod, responded promptly but could not save the young man’s life.

Authorities are now under pressure to address the issue of nylon rope-related accidents, which have become a recurring danger in the city.