Nashik: NMC Issues New Parking Plan To Reduce Traffic Jams

In a major step to reduce traffic congestion, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to introduce a new parking system in the city. A six-square-kilometer area has been selected on a pilot basis for the project, where both on-street and off-street parking arrangements will be made.

Currently, due to limited parking spaces in the city, many vehicles are parked on roadsides, at junctions, and in busy areas, causing severe traffic congestion. The rapid growth of the city and the increasing number of vehicles have made it difficult for both drivers and pedestrians to move smoothly through the streets.

To tackle this issue, the Municipal Corporation, in coordination with the traffic police, has identified 28 roads covering a total length of 20 kilometers within this zone. Out of these, parking will be allowed on 22 roads under the on-street parking system, while 6 roads will be strictly off-street with complete no-parking rules. If vehicles are found parked in these no-parking zones, strict action will be taken, including towing of vehicles with police assistance.

The identified six square km area includes:

Ashokstambh to Mumbai Naka

Ashokstambh to Anandvali

City Center Mall to Mahatmanagar

Mahatmanagar to Jehan Circle

Sharanpur Road, Trimbak Road, College Road

Sharanpur Road to Gangapur Naka Signal

In this first phase, parking spaces for around 1800 vehicles will be created. The authorities have used the Equivalent Car Space (ECS) system to determine how many vehicles can be parked safely without affecting traffic flow.

With this new system, officials hope that the problem of traffic jams caused by haphazard parking will reduce significantly, allowing smoother traffic movement and safer roads for pedestrians. The Municipal Corporation has also warned that drivers who violate the parking rules will face fines and towing of their vehicles.