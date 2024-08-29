Nashik: NMC Launches Advisory Panel to De-Pollute Godavari River Ahead Of Kumbh Mela

As part of efforts to restore the Godavari River, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has formed an advisory committee to create a proposal to be submitted to the central government. This initiative aims to replicate the "Namami Ganga" project in Nashik, focusing on de-polluting the Godavari ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

Citizens and environmental organizations are encouraged to participate by submitting their suggestions. A recent meeting at Hutatma Smarak gathered Godavari advocates to discuss the preliminary proposal, which includes key measures:

1. Upgrading Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs): The proposal emphasizes modernizing sewage treatment plants using advanced technology to manage increasing urban waste and prevent river pollution.

2. Contracts for Clean Water: Contractors will be held responsible for ensuring no polluted water enters the river.

3. Increasing STP Capacity: At least two additional sewage treatment plants are proposed to meet future demand.

4. Establishing STP Oversight: A conservation committee, including local citizens, will regularly evaluate the performance of STPs.

5. Industrial Wastewater Management: A comprehensive plan will be developed to treat wastewater from industrial areas.

Additional measures include funding for delivering treated water to power stations, relocating sewage pipes away from the riverbed, and promoting eco-friendly practices in the blue floodline zone.

Nashik citizens are invited to share their ideas to ensure the proposal aligns with sustainable and natural river development, free from excessive concrete and pollution. Suggestions can be submitted via phone at 9834028599 or 9822410552. The final proposal will be sent to the Municipal Corporation Nashik, the Divisional Commissioner, and the Prime Minister's Office for review.