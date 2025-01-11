Nashik: NMC Removes Over 100 Unauthorised Huts in Panchvati, Slum Dwellers Protest During Encroachment Drive

On Friday afternoon (10th), the Encroachment Department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) carried out a major operation to remove over 100 unauthorized huts encroaching on a reserved plot belonging to S.T. Mahamandal on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road. The operation faced resistance from slum dwellers, who attempted to obstruct the removal by abusing the officials, harassing the team, and setting fire to wood and clothes. However, swift action by the police and fire department ensured the situation was brought under control.

The encroachment removal campaign, conducted for the second consecutive day in Panchvati, targeted illegal huts and tents occupying open space near the Tapovan City Link Bus Depot. During the operation, some women from the slum verbally abused and harassed the Municipal Corporation team. They also tried to escalate the situation by burning wood and clothes in protest. This created a tense atmosphere at the site.

In a similar incident earlier in the day, slum dwellers attempted arson and obstructed the Municipal Corporation team. The situation was reminiscent of an earlier campaign in the same area a few years ago, during which women reportedly pelted stones at the officials, abused them, and interfered with government work. This time, the slum residents again tried to disrupt the operation by setting fire to clothes and wood, prompting concerns about safety.

The Municipal Corporation promptly informed the Panchvati Fire Department, which dispatched personnel equipped with water buckets to extinguish the flames. Meanwhile, the police pacified the protesters and warned them that legal action would be taken if they continued to obstruct the campaign. This intervention led the protesting citizens to step back, allowing the operation to proceed smoothly.

The encroachment removal campaign was led by Superintendent Madhukar Gaikwad and West Department Head Praveen Bagul, along with key officials including Jeevan Thackeray, Bhagwan Rajput, Prabhakar Abhang, Bapu Gaidhani, Nandu Khandare, Madhu Pawar, Bapu Landge, Jagannath Hamare, Santosh Pawar, Sunil Kadam, Javed Sheikh, Sanjay Suryavanshi, Anil Lokre, and Raju Boraste. Police officers and personnel also played a crucial role in ensuring the campaign's success.

This operation marks a significant step in reclaiming encroached land and enforcing municipal regulations, despite the challenges posed by resistance from slum residents. The Nashik Municipal Corporation remains committed to addressing illegal encroachments and ensuring public spaces are utilized appropriately.